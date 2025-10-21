Samantha Irvin Reveals Length Of WWE Non-Compete Clause One Year After Release

Last week, the situation surrounding Andrade El Idolo finally came to light, as it was revealed his AEW disappearance was brought on by a noncompete clause in his WWE contract. Unlike the standard 90 day noncompete, this clause would prohibit Andrade from wrestling for a full year, said to be brought forth because he was fired due to breach of contract. The fiasco has led to plenty of conversation, including plenty centered around the length of Andrade's noncompete clause, a new standard in WWE contracts, and whether it has any legal standing.

It's a conversation that will likely start up once again thanks to former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Taking to X on Tuesday morning, Irvin was responding to a fan offering their support towards her music and wrestling career when she let it slip that she too was under a noncompete clause, one that dwarfs the one Andrade is reportedly under.

"One year down, one year left on my non-compete!" Irvin said. "Can't wait...I hope you enjoy my songs in the meantime and look back on all the memories as fondly as I do! Love & miss you all and remember- I NEVER left FOR music, I am music. Hope to see you soon....."

If true, this would make Irvin the second former WWE personality to have a noncompete clause following her departure, joining Renee Paquette, who had a one year noncompete after leaving WWE in 2020. Fortunately, Irvin has one AEW star willing to help her. In a response to Irvin's tweet, AEW TBS Champion and professional belt collector Mercedes Mone informed Irvin she knew several attorneys, perhaps hinting that Irvin could get an assist from Mone's real life significant other, AEW wrestler and certified attorney The Beast Mortos. Irvin responded back to Mone quickly, thanking her for the help.

I know several attorneys 🤑🫵🏽🚨💼 — Último Moné (@MercedesVarnado) October 21, 2025