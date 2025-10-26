Dave Meltzer Explains How AEW Star Andrade's WWE Non-Compete Could Work In His Favor

Andrade El Idolo recently left both WWE and AEW in under a month due to being released by WWE and his massive one-year no-compete clause kicking in without him realizing it. Due to this, Andrade has been pulled from AEW already, despite aligning himself with the Don Callis Family, but Dave Meltzer believes that all this drama could end up working in his favor.

"A funny thing about the Andrade situation and the one-year non-compete is that it's already started to lead to major sympathy toward him, even though him either not knowing he wasn't free or not telling people led to multiple promotions being put in [a] bad situation," Meltzer pointed out during the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter." He then compared the situation to that of Ricky Saints and Rey Fenix as well, where they were held up for a while. "It would be foolish to try and predict when, he'll either be allowed to work or the year will end and the next day or three later he'll be on AEW television."

Meltzer further proclaimed that he thinks that Andrade will end up being a bigger star because of all the controversy and even come out of the situation as a babyface.

"After a few weeks, it'll be whatever normal would have been had he started now. And it's no guarantee of success," he warned. "Fenix is nowhere in WWE. Starks is doing well in NXT and is probably best there for now." However, Meltzer noted that the difference is that Andrade will gain sympathy for being released without pay, compared to both Fenix and Saints.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.