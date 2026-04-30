AEW TNT Champ Kevin Knight Beats MJF At His Own Game

Kevin Knight is still TNT Champion after beating MJF at his own game when he hit the former AEW World Champion with a low blow before he could use the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite." The match opened the show, and MJF didn't get the "easy dub" he was after.

The men were out of the ring almost immediately, with MJF dominating the champion. He sent him flying into the ring steps early, where Knight hurt his knee, and MJF power bombed him across the ring barricade. Knight finally got MJF down, but the challenger continued to roll out of the ring at every opportunity, where Knight met him every time. The fourth time, Knight hit a springboard lariat to take out MJF.

Knight dodged the Heatseeker, but MJF almost had him with a cutter. MJF rolled out of the way yet again from another top rope move, and Knight started selling his knee from the previous spot with the steps. MJF hit the Panama Sunrise, but Knight kicked out. Knight hit the frog splash, but couldn't capitalize. MJF continued to target Knight's knee and hit an Alabama Slam before getting the title from ringside. When the referee was distracted, MJF put on the diamond ring, but he walked into a low blow before he could use it, and Knight retained his title.

As Knight celebrated, MJF hit him with a chop block to the knee and looked to use the ring, but AEW World Champion Darby Allin came down from the rafters and hit MJF with a Scorpion Death Drop. After an argument about MJF's rematch for the world title, Allin said he'd give Knight a shot next week if he survives Brody King. That brought out King, who also promised Knight a shot if he wins the gold.