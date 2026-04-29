AEW Dynamite Results 4/29 - Several Championships On The Line, Rush In Action & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on April 29, 2026, coming to you live from the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia!

Darby Allin looks to continue to prove to be a fighting champion as he puts the AEW World Championship on the line tonight against longtime friend and friendly rival Brody King. After Allin retained the AEW World Championship against Tommaso Ciampa during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", King helped Allin up, voiced how proud he was of him, and informed him of tonight's match as long as Allin was on board.

The TNT Championship will also be up for grabs, as titleholder Kevin Knight defends against MJF in the opening contest of tonight's show. With Knight having previously emerged victorious in a Casino Gauntlet Match to become the new TNT Champion at AEW Dynasty on April 12, he found himself involved in a tense verbal confrontation with MJF last Wednesday as MJF was in the midst of demanding a rematch for the AEW World Championship that he had lost to the aforementioned Allin at the "Dynamite" Spring Break Thru television special on April 15.

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross of Divine Dominion will be putting the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since detaining against Maya World and Hyan on the Dynasty Zero Hour Pre-Show as they defend against Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida. Statlander and Shida have racked up wins in tag team competition against the likes of Ava Lawless and Gigi Rey on the April 11 episode of "AEW Collision" and Danika Fella Rouge and Big Anne at the "Collision" Spring Break Thru television special on April 16.

Additionally, La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush will be competing against an opponent who has yet to be named after scoring a win against Adam Priest at the "Collision" Playoff Palooza special this past Saturday.