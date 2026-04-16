Darby Allin Wins AEW World Title In Under 5-Minutes

Darby Allin squashed MJF to win the AEW World Championship in the main event of "AEW Dynamite Spring Break-Thru."

The match was made to the surprise of MJF during the opening segment of the show, with Renee Paquette informing him fresh off a social media detox since Sunday that he would be defending the title right away.

Tony Khan eventually agreed, via Bryan Danielson on commentary, that it would be unfair for MJF to defend the title on such short notice. So he would be defending the title in the main event instead.

Sting appeared backstage ahead of the match, telling Allin it would be his time going into the match and giving him one last pep talk. Allin appeared anxious even with the words from his mentor.

But what was billed with a 60-minute time limit was over almost as soon as it started, with Allin countering MJF's attempt at cheating by hitting his own low blow behind the referee. He followed that up with a Scorpion Death Drop and four Coffin Drops before crowning his moment with a throwback to their Full Gear 2021 clash, delivering a side headlock takeover to get the pinfall.

Allin was joined in his celebration by members of the locking room including Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, the Young Bucks, Brody King, Mascara Dorada, Mistico, the Outrunners, the Conglomeration, Evil Uno, and then finally Sting made his entrance to embrace him as the show went off air.

WITH FOUR COFFIN DROPS AND A HEADLOCK TAKEOVER, DARBY'S DONE IT! #AndNEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/EcGjPkYEZv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2026

Allin beat MJF tonight for the first time in AEW on his third attempt, losing the aforementioned match at Full Gear 2021 and falling short alongside Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing 2023.