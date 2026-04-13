Darby Allin Earns AEW World Title Shot With Dynasty 2026 Victory

At Dynasty, Darby Allin defeated Andrade to become the Number One contender for the AEW Men's World Championship.

Andrade and Allin go back and forth with neither gaining the advantage until Allin dove on his opponent on the outside after Andrade hit the Tranquilo pose in the ropes. After Andrade posed with a fan, Darby leapt over the ringpost to deliver a Coffin Drop. Allin dragged Andrade through the crowd and they battled on the stairs in the crowd. He shoved Andrade down the steps.

Back in the ring, Andrade connected with Three Amigos with the last one being into the turnbuckles. Darby responded with a stunner. Andrade knocked Darby down while he was up top. Darby reversed mid air into a cross face. Andrade rolled out & Darby landed a tope suicida and hit the announce table. He put Andrade in a chair and he nailed a dropkick, sending Andrade's head into the announce desk.

Andrade landed a vertical suplex off the apron. Andrade pulled off his pants. He flipped off the apron and Darby rolled, but Andrade landed a second flip. They exchanged slaps and the last strike from Andrade spun him around. Darby locked in Scorpio Death Drop. Darby landed another Coffin Drop and laid on Andrade to cover him. Before Aubrey Edwards counted to three, Andrade grabbed her arm to stop the count. He blocked a Code Red & turned Allin inside out. Allin rolled him for the win. Allin will face the winner of MJF vs. Kenny Omega.