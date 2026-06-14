WWE's Cathy Kelley Discusses Wrestling Aspirations Beyond Broadcasting

It's been nearly 15 years since Cathy Kelley began her broadcasting career, and after having been one of WWE's lead backstage interviewers and panelists throughout the last decade, she's become interested in landing a new on-screen role for herself in the near future.

Speaking on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Kelley revealed that she has aspirations of being a WWE manager, a position that she's been gunning for since being hired by the promotion in 2016.

"I don't think I would want to have a match. I've expressed in the past that I do want to get more involved in some capacity ... I would love to be a manager. I don't know who for. That's been something that I've said for probably a decade now. I actually valeted Ryan Katz in his last match on the indies many, many years ago. But that progression is something that I would want."

Despite shutting down the idea of having a match, last year it was reported that Kelley was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and when addressing rumors about stepping inside the ropes, the 37-year-old didn't deny getting some in-ring experience.

"I'm someone that really values growth and I love learning everything that I can about this business. So any opportunity that I can do that, I'm going to take it. Another example is I sit next to Paul Heyman every single week in Gorilla. Just you learn through osmosis by sitting next to him."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.