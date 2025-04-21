WWE Broadcast Personality Cathy Kelley Reportedly Training For Different On-Air Role

Cathy Kelley has frequented WWE programming in a backstage interviewer role for the better part of four years, but it seems that a career expansion is in the books for the young sports journalist. According to Pro Wrestling Insider Elite, Kelley has been getting some in-ring training at the WWE Performance Center in preparation for a new, yet-to-be-disclosed on-camera role.

According to reports, Kelley has been involved in both in-ring training and promo classes for "some time," with her involvement at the Performance Center being kept discreet. As of writing, there is no word on the specific length of her in-ring training or her progress. It is speculated that Kelley is being tested for a managerial role, but WWE has not yet confirmed that direction for her. Any further details, such as a date for a potential in-ring debut or other changes to her current character, have not been disclosed.

Prior to WWE, Kelley was known as a correspondent for AfterBuzz TV, where she reviewed "WWE Raw" and "NXT." Kelley was picked up by WWE in February 2016, and made her first appearance with the company that March, when she took over WWE social media channels for a week to provide updates during WrestleMania 32 weekend. Kelley made her official debut on WWE broadcasting when she appeared on "NXT" in September 2019. Kelley left WWE the following year, in 2020, and briefly pursued acting before returning to WWE as a backstage interviewer in 2022. Since then, Kelley has been a consistent face on WWE programming and social media, where she has been seen in plenty of posts with Rhea Ripley.

Interestingly, another former WWE broadcasting member, Samantha Irvin, cited a lack of career progression as a reason for her shocking WWE departure. Whether Irvin's criticism and Kelley's new professional opportunities are related is unclear.