Samantha Irvin Reveals Surprising Reason She Left WWE: 'I Don't Like Announcing'
Samantha Irvin has revealed she didn't want to continue ring announcing and didn't particularly enjoy it, addressing her WWE departure via social media. Irvin was introduced to WWE in 2021 by Hall of Famer Mark Henry, unsuccessfully auditioning to become an in-ring performer but landing her first ring announcing role for "WWE 205 Live." Her journey saw her announce for "WWE NXT," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE Raw" before announcing her departure on Monday. However, she appears to have wanted more of an active role in the promotion, which she revealed in comments on Instagram in response to a fan who suggested Irvin's fiance, former WWE and current AEW star Ricochet, had something to do with her decision to leave.
"I don't like announcing," Irvin wrote in the comments of her Instagram post announcing her resignation. "I'm serious! Announcing was only supposed to be my way in. I wanted to manage, maybe even become general manager one day. But WWE saw no other future for me besides announcer. I love watching the action but I don't love being an announcer."
Irvin's comments were a rebuke to the popular social media narrative that Ricochet influenced Irvin to leave after he himself departed the company and signed with AEW over the summer, wrapping up a six-year WWE run. In addition to explaining why she quit, Irvin said WWE "wanted to stay Rico to stay in the big leagues," and added "I don't know why everyone [is] pretending like he was always in great positions at WWE."
She also responded to another comment blaming her "untalented husband" for her departure, snapping back "My husband is a millionaire so yes, I don't have to do a job I don't like anymore."
'I love wrestling and that is what shone through'
Irvin wrote other comments on her Instagram post, expressing appreciation for her fans and the job she performed to the best of her ability for four years. She also reinforced her love for the industry in response to a fan who suggested WWE had held her back.
"I love wrestling and that is what shone through," Irvin wrote. She also suggested, in response to another comment, that she "wanted to kill it so hard that they would want to move me somewhere else."
Irvin went on to answer the question that has been getting asked since her initial announcement: Is she joining Ricochet in AEW?
"I'm not going to AEW, and I will probably just go back to stage performing, acting, and singing when I am ready to get back to work," irvin wrote. "This was a dream and I'm super proud of it."
Irvin's comments about not enjoying her WWE role shine a new light on certain past events, most glaringly Irvin being endorsed in her announcer role back in May by none other than Lillian Garcia, who ultimately returned to WWE as Irvin's replacement on Monday's "WWE Raw." It should be noted, however, that Garcia also commented on Irvin's Instagram post.
"I am so proud of you Sam!" Garcia wrote. "What you were able to accomplish here in such a short amount of time is outstanding and a testament to your talents! Best of luck in your new venture. I know you are going to shine wherever you are! Love you girl!"
Other WWE talent and personalities also expressed love and support for Irvin, including Cathy Kelly, Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane, Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega, Indi Hartwell, Lash Legend, Raquel Gonzalez, Scarlett, Katana Chance, Sol Ruca, Charlotte Flair, and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.