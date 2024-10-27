Samantha Irvin Reveals Surprising Reason She Left WWE: 'I Don't Like Announcing'

Samantha Irvin has revealed she didn't want to continue ring announcing and didn't particularly enjoy it, addressing her WWE departure via social media. Irvin was introduced to WWE in 2021 by Hall of Famer Mark Henry, unsuccessfully auditioning to become an in-ring performer but landing her first ring announcing role for "WWE 205 Live." Her journey saw her announce for "WWE NXT," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE Raw" before announcing her departure on Monday. However, she appears to have wanted more of an active role in the promotion, which she revealed in comments on Instagram in response to a fan who suggested Irvin's fiance, former WWE and current AEW star Ricochet, had something to do with her decision to leave.

"I don't like announcing," Irvin wrote in the comments of her Instagram post announcing her resignation. "I'm serious! Announcing was only supposed to be my way in. I wanted to manage, maybe even become general manager one day. But WWE saw no other future for me besides announcer. I love watching the action but I don't love being an announcer."

Irvin's comments were a rebuke to the popular social media narrative that Ricochet influenced Irvin to leave after he himself departed the company and signed with AEW over the summer, wrapping up a six-year WWE run. In addition to explaining why she quit, Irvin said WWE "wanted to stay Rico to stay in the big leagues," and added "I don't know why everyone [is] pretending like he was always in great positions at WWE."

She also responded to another comment blaming her "untalented husband" for her departure, snapping back "My husband is a millionaire so yes, I don't have to do a job I don't like anymore."