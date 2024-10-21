Samantha Irvin Announces WWE Departure

In a surprising move, Samantha Irvin has announced that she has finished her run as the ring announcer for "WWE Raw" and is leaving the company. Irvin took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal the news, with a lengthy statement offering a goodbye.

"WWE Universe, my time has come to an end as your Monday Night 'Raw' ring announcer," Irvin wrote. "I love you all tremendously and this does not mark the end of my art, I have a lifetime more to share. Thank you to every WWE fan who accepted me."

Irvin went on to give a special thanks to the wrestlers, especially her fellow women in the WWE locker room, as well as the company's crew and a number of people behind the scenes who have helped her along the way. That list included Paul Heyman, Michael P.S. Hayes, Michael Cole, Brian "Road Dogg" James, and more.

It's currently unknown if Irvin intends to stay within the world of professional wrestling or will look to branch out into other areas of broadcasting. Irvin is engaged to Ricochet, who recently departed WWE before arriving in AEW this past August. While that may lead some to speculate Irvin is bound for AEW, it's worth noting that she also had a career as a singer prior to becoming a wrestling announcer.

Along with posting the announcement, Irvin updated her X page to black out her profile picture and banner. Additionally, her bio simply reads: "ARTIST."

Irvin first joined WWE in 2021 and credits Mark Henry for helping her enter the industry. After a short time on "205 Live," Irvin was made the announcer for "WWE NXT" before being promoted to main roster duties in early 2022, less than a year after she started.