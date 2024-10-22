Lillian Garcia Returns To WWE, Replaces Samantha Irvin As Raw Ring Announcer

Veteran ring announcer Lilian Garcia is back with WWE following the departure of Samantha Irvin on Monday. Garcia was brought out during a commercial break on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," and WWE posted the video on X (formerly known as Twitter). It was reported earlier in the day that Garcia was backstage at the show.

During the commercial break, Joe Tessitore got on the microphone to the live audience and told them to use their high energy to welcome back the veteran announcer, who had previously worked for the company for ten years from 1999 to 2009, before taking a two-year hiatus. She returned to WWE in 2011 and left the company once again in 2016, but made sporadic appearances throughout the years, before officially making her return as "Raw's" ring announcer on Monday. Garcia also spoke to the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania crowd during the break and said it felt good to be back.

Irvin's announcement came as a shock to many on Monday afternoon when the fan-favorite announced she had finished with the company via a statement on her X account. Garcia seemingly passed the proverbial torch to Irvin during a "Raw" segment in May. While Irvin didn't make her future plans known in her statement, her fiancé, former WWE star Ricochet, joined AEW back in August.

