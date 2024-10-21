Ricochet Reveals Whether Fiancee Samantha Irvin Is AEW-Bound Following WWE Departure

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has only just announced her departure from the company, but fans are already questioning if she'll end up in AEW alongside her fiancé, Ricochet. Shortly afterward, in response to a fan who posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he assumed Irvin was destined to end up in Tony Khan's company, Ricochet responded with a post of his own.

"Haha, she's not coming to AEW. You can all rest easy," Ricochet wrote, alongside a laughing face emoji. The post seems to shut the door on the idea of Irvin lending her talents to AEW's announce team, though it should be noted that Ricochet could also be attempting to work his online audience. Irvin was tagged in the original post and thus also in Ricochet's response.

Haha, she's not coming to AEW. You can all rest easy. 😂 — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) October 21, 2024

Irvin was hired by WWE in 2021, originally as the ring announcer for "205 Live" before moving to "WWE SmackDown." In 2022, she was moved to "WWE Raw." During her time with WWE, she was beloved by fans for everything from her iconic Chelsea Green introduction to her emotional announcement of Cody Rhodes' world title victory at WrestleMania 40. In her social media statement on Monday, Irvin did not explicitly say whether she would be staying in the wrestling business.

Ricochet made the jump to AEW at All In at Wembley Stadium in August during the Casino Gauntlet Match. He left WWE after his contract expired in July and was written off television on the June 10 episode of "Raw" when he was put through a windshield by Bron Breakker. Ricochet and Irvin have been engaged since January 2023.