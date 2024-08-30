Former WWE Announcer Lilian Garcia Discusses Passing The Torch To Samantha Irvin

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia returned to "WWE Raw" for the first time in nearly five years this past May, making a one-off appearance to introduce Kofi Kingston and endorse "Raw" announcer Samantha Irvin.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Garcia reflected on the moment, discussing how it came to be. She acknowledged that while her intention was not necessarily to make it feel like she was passing the torch, she was glad Irvin got the spotlight.

"It was Triple H who was like, 'I kind of want to put the two of you together to announce this match,'" said Garcia. "Something came over me to put her over and it was genuine. People were like, 'It's a passing of the torch moment,' and that's what it became."

The day Garcia and Irvin shared the ring happened to be the first time the pair ever met. The former WWE announcer stated that Irvin expressed how important their meeting was to her.

"I only met her one time," said Garcia. "I was visiting and I went to ringside and she was so cute. She was so giddy. She said, 'You don't understand. I grew up watching you. You inspire me and I'm doing this because of you.' I said, 'That's exactly what you're doing right now to the next generation.'"

Throughout the day of her "Raw" appearance, Garcia took to social media to praise Irvin, and Alicia Taylor, the voice of "Smackdown," expressing her excitement for WWE moving towards all-female ring announcers.



