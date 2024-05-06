WWE NXT Announcer Reportedly Being Called Up To Main Roster

Last week, it was revealed that WWE's broadcast team would be getting a bit of a shakeup, with Mike Rome, the ring announcer for "SmackDown," moving back down to "NXT" to cover the same duties. That then led to the question of who would be replacing Rome up on the main roster, and it appears WWE has an answer ready.

Fightful Select reports that the planned replacement for Rome is none other than Alicia Taylor. Taylor had been serving as the "NXT" ring announcer since 2019, ironically enough replacing Rome when he moved up from "NXT" to the main roster after his own three-year stint on the black and gold brand. It wasn't confirmed when Taylor would begin her new role, beyond that it was expected to take place following Saturday's Backlash PLE.

Taylor joins Samantha Irvin as the two ring announcers on WWE's main roster, with Irvin having served as the "Raw" ring announcer since last year, in addition to her duties as ring announcer for WWE PLEs. At this time, it remains unclear whether Irvin will continue her duties on "Raw" while Taylor takes on the role of "SmackDown" ring announcer, or if Irvin will switch over to "SmackDown" while Taylor takes her place on "Raw."

The situation could be cleared up as soon as tonight, however, as "Raw" will return to the airwaves for its first episode since Backlash. The show will also feature the kickoff of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, which will conclude in a little less than four weeks when WWE holds their next PLE, King and Queen of the Ring, in Saudi Arabia on May 25.