Former WWE Ring Announcer Reportedly Backstage At Raw Following Samantha Irvin Exit

Samantha Irvin left many in WWE shocked by announcing her departure from the company earlier today. WWE may have come up with an emergency contingent ahead of tonight's "Raw" in Philadelphia, PA.

Fightful Select and PWInsider are both reporting that former WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia is backstage at "Raw" in the Wells Fargo Arena. Further adding to the situation, Garcia has canceled her usual Monday live stream on Instagram, not giving a reason for the cancelation other than "outside circumstances."

Irvin announced her departure earlier today, with no real indication of what her future holds. The former WWE ring announcer was coy with her plans, only saying that this "does not mark the end of [her] art." Whether that means more ring announcing or a career in singing or voiceover work is not clear.

Garcia had last appeared on WWE television in May, in a moment that was meant to be a proverbial passing of the torch from Garcia to Irvin, as the company seemed to be pushing more and more social media content framing Irvin as the current voice of "WWE Raw." Irvin had even gushed to Garcia how she grew up listening to Garcia's ring announcing.