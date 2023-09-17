Why Cathy Kelley Says She 'Sunk' In WWE Debut & How She's Reacted To Negative Feedback

During a recent appearance on "Insight," WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley spoke to Chris Van Vliet about how she feels like she "sunk" in her first televised WWE appearance.

"I actually just talked about this the other day. I was saying 'you either swink or swim' and I sunk," Kelley recalled. "I was thrown in WrestleMania weekend, so I had not really done real live television before. I don't think my high school TV show counts every other week. But I had come from a podcast world, and those two are so different, even doing something live to tape versus doing something live, live. Nothing can really prepare you for that."

She added, "I remember reading Twitter comments back then and it was not too nice. But I think that there's so much history and so much respect that goes into wrestling and the wrestling industry, and there were a couple things that I just wasn't prepared for as far as if I flubbed a line or made a little mistake. I didn't know how to recover."

Kelley also recalled how she didn't like when fans would insult her intelligence on social media, so she took a Mensa test.

"It really got to me and I was like you can insult me for a variety of different things. You can even just say, 'Hey, I don't agree with your opinion,' but don't insult my intelligence because I know I'm smart. So I took that a little too far and I went to take a Mensa test and I got in."

Kelley explained that Mensa is a high-IQ society. Despite qualifying for and being a member of the group (like Raven), she's never been to a meeting and just wanted to squash the trolls.

