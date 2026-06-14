Cody Rhodes Explains Creative Approaches Of WWE's Triple H, Paul Heyman & More

As the son of Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes grew up around the pro wrestling industry and then continued to pursue it as his career. Because of this, Rhodes has been able to come in close contact with many of the industry's biggest behind-the-scenes names. Rhodes detailed the different creative processes of some of those figures while speaking on his podcast, "What Do You Wanna Talk About?"

"There's kind of three paths – branching paths," Rhodes explained. "[Paul] Heyman might give it a: 'I saw this scene once and this is similar, and the stakes.' ... He'll look at it the way my dad did. 'We're making movies, kid.' ... Then, if you take it the other way – say you can't get that – you've got Michael P.S. Hayes down the hall."

Rhodes stated that Hayes, a longtime WWE producer, tends to take a long-term view of creative plans. He'll typically be thinking about what matches are being built towards down the road, and how the storyline might best get them there. For Rhodes' third example of wrestling booking mentalities, he cited Bruce Prichard.

"Bruce is going to speak to you from the perspective of Paul Boesch, and Texas," Rhodes continued, referring to the territory where Prichard came up in the industry.

The WWE star also discussed the booking style of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which Rhodes said differs from that of Vince McMahon. With Levesque, Rhodes feels as if there's more of a back-and-forth between the creative lead and the wrestlers. He stated that Levesque will take input from the performers and then offer tweaks that he believes will make for a better end result.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.