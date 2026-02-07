Michael Hayes Discusses Triple H's Role As Overseer Of WWE Creative

WWE COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been involved at the top of WWE creative since his father-in-law, Vince McMahon's decision to retire, his first departure from the company, in the summer of 2022. Since then, fans have been divided over his booking decisions, and the newest WWE behind-the-scenes show, "Unreal," hasn't done much to heighten his position in the eyes of some fans.

During season two of the show, veteran producer Michael P.S. Hayes, who has served in a backstage role since 1999, discussed Levesque's role in creative. The conversation on the show was sparked by a somewhat heated scene where "Road Dogg" Brian James attempted to pitch putting the Women's United States Championship back on Chelsea Green, though she didn't have many opponents she hadn't already faced.

"In those booking meetings, sometimes, in your desire to get a pitch approved and keep pitching, the creative team may not see the bigger picture," Hayes explained. "That's why [Levesque] is in the position he is, because he sees down the road. 'Okay, that's a great idea. What do we do after that?'"

"The last thing you want to do is move a character into a place that is unacceptable to the audience, and then that hurts the top people in that role and it hurts the middle person in that role and nobody gets over," Levesque then explained to the camera.

According to a recent report from PWInsider Elite, Levesque does indeed have final say over storylines. Bruce Prichard and Ed Koskey, who have worked backstage in WWE for many years, are directly below "The Game," and weekly television shows have Ryan Ward, Vice President of Creative Writing, at the helm.