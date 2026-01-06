Backstage Report Provides Full Details On Triple H's Current WWE Creative Hierarchy

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been said to run WWE much differently than his predecessor, Vince McMahon, in not only his relationships with the talent and staff but the way his creative team is put together. While McMahon also had writers who developed storylines, Levesque is allegedly far more open to ideas from others.

PWInsider recently did some digging into the backstage hierarchy of WWE under Levesque in light of the upcoming second season of "WWE Unreal." According to the report, Levesque maintains final say over storylines. Directly beneath him, WWE backstage fixtures Bruce Prichard and Ed Koskey both give their input while handling the operational side of WWE's creative department.

As for the individual shows, "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw," both are headed up by former "WWE NXT" head writer Ryan Ward, who now acts as the Vice President of Creative Writing at WWE. According to the report, this is a relatively new development. The pyramid structure of the department continues to flow downward from Ward, with Brian "Road Dogg" James and John Switaka co-leading creative for "SmackDown" while "RAW" is co-lead by Alexandra Williams and Jonathan Baeckstrom. Under them, there are numerous other writers who pitch and develop storylines, some presumably working more closely with talent.

Levesque has opened up about his approach to the writing process in the past, explaining that people often mistake the way pro wrestling storylines are put together. According to the veteran, stories are not based around matches but rather a traditional protagonist and antagonist approach, with a focus on arcs that resonate with the audience.