Triple H Details Creative Process Of Developing WWE Storylines

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has shared details about how WWE's creative team operates, revealing that they plan storylines months in advance.

Levesque, who has been in charge of the WWE creative team for the last few years, recently talked to the "All-In podcast" about the mindset he and the other WWE writers have when it comes to the stories they want to tell on screen.

"We tell stories. I'm less — and people within our business sometimes take this wrong — we don't write the shows based on [thinking] that'll be a great match. We write it on the stories that we can create. The protagonist, the antagonist, [and] how does that work with each other," he said. "Telling stories that can resonate with people that maybe they've experienced in their real life, [or] some type of fantastical version of that."

"The Game" added that he and the rest of the creative team plan storylines months in advance, drawing parallels between WWE and a very popular movie franchise. At the same time, he argued that WWE's creative process is not in any way similar to that of the UFC.

"You know, there's months of planning that go into stuff. We're looking now at WrestleMania in Vegas in April and what those matches are going to be and how we want to get there. What is the storyline arc that takes us there over time? I would say we're much more akin to like the Marvel Universe, where you're planning out long-term where the movies fit and how they go with all the characters than we are, you know, direct MMA," added Levesque.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes that bringing together the right personalities for a match is what makes UFC and MMA compelling.

