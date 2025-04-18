Triple H Explains Utilitarian Approach To WWE Creative

Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 this weekend, creative head Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been making the rounds to promote the event. As part of that, Levesque sat down for an interview on "High Performance" and shared some insight into his philosophy while booking WWE. In short, he aims to satisfy as many viewers as possible with each and every decision.

"It doesn't matter what you like," Levesque said, referring to himself. "There's things that we do creatively, where I'm like, 'That was terrible, but they loved it, so we're going there.'"

Levesque acknowledged that he has his own taste when it comes to wrestlers he does and doesn't like, but he has to ensure he remains open-minded when deciding what makes it on TV. The executive stated that it's a lesson that applies not just to booking professional wrestling, but to life in general.

"I think it's just being open to things that are happening, and being self-aware," Levesque continued.

Comparing wrestling to writing music, Levesque believes that some artists create to fulfill something within themselves, and they aren't always worried about giving the fans what they want. As somebody holding a prominent position in a major business, Levesque has to view things from a different perspective. While there are many ways to go about it, Levesque believes pro wrestling is about pleasing the fans, and he doesn't want to get in his own way when it comes to the creative process.

"You have to be willing to change, and that's life," Levesque concluded.

