Ricky Saints Identifies WWE NXT Win That Will 'Come Back Into Play' On Main Roster

While "WWE NXT" is in his rearview mirror now, Ricky Saints feels that some of his history there may resurface on WWE's main roster. In particular, Saints foresees former NXT Champion Oba Femi once more looking to rectify the shocking loss he took to "The Absolute" at the 2025 "NXT" No Mercy event.

"I don't think it's still settled in for me because I'm so used to things happening and then I'm just on to the next," Saints told "Complex Graps" while looking back on his win, which resulted in Femi being dethroned as NXT Champion. "Things happen and it takes me like a year for me to look back and go, 'Oh, wow. That was crazy.' But I think this current part of my life where we have Oba and Brock [Lesnar], and then I'm having my stuff on SmackDown and whatnot, it is crazy to go back and be like, 'Wow, I am actually one of the one of the very few people to have a win over Oba Femi.' I already know that's going to come back into play down the line here. I'm willing and I'm open to it. I'm ready for it. I know that he's going to want that back. I definitely expect that full force."

Saints' surprise victory over Femi at No Mercy marked the start of his own 70-day reign as NXT Champion, during which he enjoyed two successful title defenses against Trick Williams. Femi eventually ensured that Saints would have no more by defeating him at "NXT" Deadline, thus evening their respective singles competition record.

Fast forward to 2026, Femi and Saints are now both members of WWE's main roster, with Saints calling "WWE SmackDown" his home, while Femi roams as a free agent. Like Saints, "The Beast" Brock Lesnar recently handed Femi a rare singles loss, in his case at WWE Clash In Italy.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex Graps" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.