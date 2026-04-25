Ricky Saints Called Up From WWE NXT, Will Debut On SmackDown Next Week

"Absolute" Ricky Saints is absolutely ready for his main roster debut. On an episode of "WWE SmackDown" full of "WWE NXT" call-ups and teases, Saints' incoming blue brand debut was announced via video package, with the former "NXT" Champion's debut set for next week.

Just before the main event, Saints' highlight reel graced the WWE Universe. In his promo package, Saints ran through his WWE highlights so far, including his run with the "NXT" North American Championship and with the "NXT" Championship. Glamorous smoulder shots were paired alongside action-packed clips showcasing his finisher, an Inverted Powerbomb/Inverted Front Powerslam affectionately named "Roshambo."

"I am the man, because I am "Absolute" Ricky freakin' Saints!" Saints shouted.

Saints will make his main roster debut on the upcoming May 1 episode of "SmackDown," which will be broadcast live from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Details regarding his debut, such as any intended match or promo segments, have not been released.

Saints isn't the only "NXT" talent expected to make their main roster debut that night, as former "NXT" women's North American Champion Blake Monroe is also slated for her breakout onto the main roster. May 1 will, interestingly, be an AEW reunion on WWE soil. Before coming to WWE, Saints and Monroe wrestled in AEW, where they wrestled under the names "Ricky Starks" and "Mariah May" respectively. Saints made his first WWE appearance in February 2025, whereas Monroe stepped onto the WWE scene that following June.

As of writing, no further "NXT" call-ups have been announced for either "WWE Raw" or "SmackDown."