WWE SmackDown Results 4/24 - Women's US Title On The Line, New Champions To Appear

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the "WWE SmackDown" after WrestleMania 42, airing live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The road to WrestleMania found its terminus last weekend and following Monday's "WWE Raw" the destination is Backlash in Tampa, Florida, on May 9. And speaking of "Raw" and Backlash, Jacob Fatu will be returning to the blue brand tonight after appearing on Monday to challenge Roman Reigns to a World Heavyweight Championship match in Tampa.

Reigns could be heard at the end of Monday's show telling Jimmy Uso to talk some sense into him, having left Fatu with the decision to either rescind the challenge next Monday or proceed and live with the consequences.

Rhea Ripley, similarly, will be following up on her "Raw" appearance tonight, having teamed with Iyo Sky to defeat the Kabuki Warriors before saying her goodbyes. She dethroned Jade Cargill for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania, thus ensuring she had to switch brands moving forward.

Trick Williams will also be on the show having won a title at WrestleMania, dethroning Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. He is scheduled to be accompanied by Lil Yachty. Paige will be making her first appearance since winning the Women's Tag titles alongside Brie Bella, standing in for Nikki Bella, at WrestleMania.

There will also be a title on the line, Tiffany Stratton having defeated Jordynne Grace during last Friday's show to stamp her shot at the Women's United States Championship held by Giulia. "SmackDown" will start at 8 PM ET and can be watched on USA Network domestically as well as Netflix internationally.

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