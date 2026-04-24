More Wyatt Sicks Members Gone From WWE As Post-WrestleMania Departures Continue

More names of WWE departures continue to roll in after it was reported Friday afternoon that cuts were coming following WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this weekend. It was initially reported Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, and Nikki Cross were all leaving the company, and now, it seems all of Cross' Wyatt Sicks stablemates are also departing.

According to PWInsider, Bo Dallas, also known as Uncle Howdy, the leader of the Wyatt Sicks, is among those names that have been cut, though it's not confirmed who, if anyone, has been released, or who has contracts expiring that will not be renewed.

Joe Gacy is also among those leaving, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) as he continued to share the unfortunate news of names coming in. Gacy himself seemed to confirm his departure as he posted on his own X account, simply saying "lol" accompanied by a peace sign emoji.

About an hour or so later, it was revealed by Bodyslam on X that Dexter Lumis and Erick Rowan will also be departing WWE, something Lumis seemed to confirm via a screenshot of a former angle of his on "WWE NXT," featuring an ax.

The Wyatt Sicks stable debuted after months of teases involving QR codes, following Bray Wyatt's passing, in June 2024. Gacy and Lumix held the WWE Tag Team Championships once, from July 2025 through January.