WWE Raw Results 4/20 - Roman Reigns To Appear On Raw After WrestleMania

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on April 20, emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tonight marks the fallout from WrestleMania 42, a night proven by history as ripe for returns, debuts, surprises, and of course, "WWE NXT" call-ups.

As of yet, no matches have been announced for tonight's show. But Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Oba Femi, and Brock Lesnar are all advertised to appear. Rhea Ripley, Penta, Logan Paul, and Stephanie Vaquer are also scheduled to appear.

Femi defeated Lesnar in the opening of Sunday's event, with Lesnar leaving his gloves and boots in the ring – a hallmark for wrestlers looking to retire. Vaquer was dethroned by Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship on Saturday, while Ripley dethroned Jade Cargill to become WWE Women's Champion.

Roman Reigns captured his seventh WWE World title in the main event of Sunday's show, taking CM Punk's World Heavyweight Championship and promising to stick around for the summer. Femi had made it clear during the Post-Show that his path shall cross with Reigns' one day soon, and Reigns went on to encourage Femi to try his shot.

Elsewhere, while not confirmed for the show as of yet, Gunther can be expected to try and leverage his favor from Paul Heyman after beating Seth Rollins. He had help in the shape of Bron Breakker, himself returning to action, and he may surely have something to say to Heyman, Paul, and Austin Theory about the state of the Vision.

Heyman looks to have his hands full balancing all of that with Lesnar's apparent retirement.

"Raw" streams via Netflix at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

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