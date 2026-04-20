WWE WrestleMania 42: Biggest Winners & Losers

WrestleMania 42 has come and gone. It was a massive, two-night, ad-filled affair that saw titles change hands, the retirement of Brock Lesnar, and two very slow main events. We've already discussed what happened on the night 1 and night 2 results pages, and there's been plenty of loving and hating for both nights as well. Which means that all that is left to do is assign some winners and some losers.

There were plenty of losers, in fact, an entire night's worth, but more on that later. Winners aren't always winners. Sometimes a winner is a loser, and sometimes a loser is a winner, and sometimes things are exactly as they seem.

Enough of my bloviating, though, let's get into the biggest winners and losers from WrestleMania 42.