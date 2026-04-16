Jey Uso Attacks Rapper Cam'ron On Podcast Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 42

It has been a WrestleMania 42 season where WWE has seemingly turned over every stone, only to have a celebrity pop out from underneath it. Already, fans know Pat McAfee, IShowSpeed, and Lil Yachty will play roles in key WrestleMania matches, while NFL legend Tom Brady is rumored to get involved, and pop superstar Joe Jonas is set to perform the National Anthem on Sunday. And now, rapper Cam'ron may have reason to get involved as well after a hostile confrontation with Jey Uso.

The situation occurred during Uso's appearance on Cam'ron's "It Is What It Is" podcast, and was instigated by the rapper after he questioned why he was only getting wrestlers from Night One of WrestleMania 42 instead of Night Two. Uso, fed up with Cam'ron's complaining, got up from his chair, walked over, pulled Cam'ron over his desk, threw him to the floor, and punched him. Security, and Cam'ron's co-hosts Trysta Krick and Mace wound up pulling Uso away before his attack could continue.

A clip of the incident was later posted on "It Is What It Is'" official X account, and featured the aftermath where Cam'ron could be seen with an ice pack on his head. The rapper pondered why Mace hadn't tried to help him, only for Mace to reveal that he was the first one there trying to pull Uso off of Cam'ron, leading to the two sharing a laugh.

The confrontation between Uso and Cam'ron will naturally have many wondering if Cam'ron will look for revenge this Saturday during WrestleMania's first night. Uso will be in action early on the show, teaming with his brother Jimmy Uso and LA Knight to take on IShowSpeed, and WWE World Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Logan Paul.