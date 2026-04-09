IShowSpeed Reacts To Being In A Match At WWE WrestleMania 42

This year's WrestleMania features significant celebrity involvement, and one social media star on the card is iShowSpeed, who is excited to wrestle at the event.

iShowSpeed will be involved in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania 42, which was confirmed this past week on "WWE Raw," and he is beyond excited to get in the ring.

"I'm going to be wrestling at WrestleMania," he said on his stream. "I would've never thought I was going to be wrestling at WrestleMania like this, but I'm going to be honest, bro, from a genuine — as you guys know, I've been watching wrestling from maybe 6 or 7 [years of age]. I've been a fan of WWE since I was [young]. I think that's the first sport I actually got introduced to was WWE. I think WWE was the first thing that I got into. Like, I was like 4. This is crazy. This is really crazy. We used to wrestle all the time. I just hope, me personally, this is one of them crazy moments."

Streamer iShowSpeed has featured in a WWE match before, when he was a last-minute addition to the men's Royal Rumble match in 2025. This year, he will do one better as he will have the opportunity to wrestle at "The Show of Shows," WrestleMania 42, where he will team with another YouTuber-turned-wrestler, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory, against The Usos and LA Knight.

His feud with The Usos and Knight happened accidentally, when he caused the decorated tag team to lose their tag team titles, helping Paul and Theory win it, while he also interfered in Knight's match that led to Knight losing his singles match this past week. To make matters worse, iShowSpeed has also been cursed by Danhausen, after which he has faced significant trouble. The six-man tag team match will take place on night 1 of WrestleMania 42.