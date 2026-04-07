Six-Man Tag Match Involving IShowSpeed Added To WWE WrestleMania 42

Danhausen's curse is still impacting IShowSpeed, as the streamer is now involved in a six-man tag match alongside WWE Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory against the Usos and LA Knight at WrestleMania 42. Following Danhausen's curse, Speed accidentally cost the Usos the tag championships last week on "WWE Raw," and this week, accidentally cost Knight his match against Theory.

Speed showed up to "Raw" on Monday after Knight crashed his livestream and sent him flying through his equipment last week. He ran into Danhausen backstage and asked if Danhausen could lift the curse because his life is falling apart. Danhausen said he loved Knight's appearance on the stream and said he can uncurse Speed if Speed gave Danhausen his mansion. "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce told Speed to go home, but Paul said that he was only safe if he was with The Vision. Speed then accompanied Theory and Paul to the ring.

During the match, Paul pushed Speed into Knight, and Knight went after the streamer, stalking him up the ramp. The Usos' music hit and they intercepted Speed as he tried to leave. Speed ran back into the ring, and Theory was able to get the roll-up on Knight off the distraction. The Vision left Speed in the ring with the babyfaces after the match and Jimmy Uso called for the 1-D, but Paul dragged Speed out of the ring before they could hit the move.

Knight got on the microphone and called out Pearce. He said he had a perfect place for a match this big: WrestleMania. He challenged Theory, Paul, and Speed to a six-man tag, and Pearce made the match official. Commentary noted that it had to all be Danhausen's fault before the segment ended.