Logan Paul & Austin Theory Defeat The Usos, Win Tag Titles In WWE Raw Street Fight

The Vision's Logan Paul and Austin Theory won the World Tag Team Championship from the Usos in a Street Fight during "WWE Raw."

The Usos were defending their titles for the second time in this reign, having dethroned AJ Styles and Dragon Lee in December and since retained the titles over Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa in February.

The bout looked to be heading towards another retention as LA Knight, sitting on commentary, got involved to prevent Paul's mother from handing him the brass knuckles to steal the win. IShowSpeed, sat at ringside and a focal point for his curse from Danhausen, then picked up the brass knuckles as Knight came up from behind him. Speed turned and struck Knight, dropping him and retreating up the ramp apparently in regret.

Paul managed to get his hands on the knuckles, eventually hitting Jimmy with them and allowing Theory to get the pin, thus securing their first reign as Tag Team Champions. This is Theory's first title since holding the WWE Tag Team Championship in 2024 alongside Grayson Waller, and Paul's since the United States Championship also in 2024.