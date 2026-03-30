Former WWE Champion Worried For IShowSpeed: 'The Curse Is Real'

Former WWE star Big E has warned anyone who comes in Danhausen's path to be wary of his curse.

Danhausen has done some damage with his curses since debuting in WWE, the latest victim being YouTuber iShowSpeed. The two met each other backstage on "WWE Raw" recently, and the former AEW star requested the young internet personality to share his login details so that they could create content together. iShowSpeed, who rejected the proposal, has been warned by Big E about his safety.

"Yes, gravely [concerned about iShowSpeed's safety]. Gravely. The curse is real. I mean, you can laugh, you can giggle, you can tee hee, all those things. We've seen the results. And you ran down many of them. I think Speed, if he shows up next week, I think he should be surrounded by security. I think he should have a like a bubble boy kind of suit. I would have a lot of protective devices around me just in case," he said on "Raw Recap."

He reiterated his belief that Danhausen's curse is legitimate, while also responding to the critics and naysayers who weren't impressed by how he was booked on his WWE debut.

"There were certain discussions online when he debuted, and I feel like those very quickly changed when we saw him on Raw," he added. "We saw the way he's been utilized on TV lately. I think Danhausen is someone I would not mess with, whether it's at Raw or SmackDown. The curse is real. I don't mess around with curses or spirits or ghouls. I take all that serious. Hoodoo, voodoo, all the above. Yeah, I take them very seriously. So if I'm Speed, I'm probably getting a vial of holy water around my neck and maybe some garlic and a stake just in case. I don't know if Danhausen is an actual vampire, but it couldn't hurt just to be prepared, you know?"

Since being cursed, iShowSpeed has had a miserable week, with him experiencing various delays. We'll likely see him in WWE soon, though, as the promotion reportedly has plans for him at WrestleMania 42.