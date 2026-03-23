WWE Raw Results 3/23 - Intercontinental Championship Up For Grabs, The Vision Takes On The Usos & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 23, 2026, coming to you live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts!

Although the issues between himself and his now former stablemate Finn Balor have been on the rise over the past couple of weeks, Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day will have to refocus his sights tonight as he challenges Penta for the Intercontinental Championship. Not only did Penta previously dethroned Dominik as Intercontinental Champion on the March 2 edition of "Raw", but he also retained his title against Dragon Lee during last Monday's episode of "Raw" after vowing to be a fighting champion.

Austin Theory and Logan Paul of The Vision will be joining focus with one another to take on reigning World Tag Team Champions Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in a non-title match. All four men and The Usos' ally LA Knight came face-to-face with one another on the March 9 episode of "Raw" during a conversation between "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce and former leader of The Vision Seth Rollins.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and 2026 Men's Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns met with one another in the closing moments of last Monday's show in a tense verbal altercation that turned physical with one another as they prepare to square off for Punk's title at WrestleMania 42. Elsewhere on last Monday's show, Becky Lynch blindsided AJ Lee with an attack moments after she had retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley while Oba Femi answered Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 42 Open Challenge and left him laid out with Fall From Grace. Following their respective events from last Monday's show, Punk, Reigns, Lynch, and Lesnar are all set to be making appearances on tonight's show.

Je'Von Evans will be going head-to-head with Grayson Waller in what will mark Waller's first match on "Raw" since taking part in a Number One Contenders Battle Royal that was eventually won by the aforementioned Jey on the October 20, 2025 episode of "Raw". Waller's ally Kofi Kingston has made an effort to recruit Evans to be part of New Day over the course of the past couple of weeks, but Evans outright declined his offer last Monday before Waller was cursed by Danhausen.

Additionally, the aforementioned Bayley will be teaming up with her ally Lyra Valkyria to take on The Kabuki Warriors' Asuka and Kairi Sane following a backstage verbal confrontation between them last Monday.