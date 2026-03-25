Backstage Report On WWE's Future Plans With IShowSpeed

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed appeared on "WWE Raw" this past Monday where he was cursed by Danhausen in a backstage segment, and according to a new report, he will be making more appearances in the near future.

On Wednesday, Bodyslam+ claimed that there have been backstage discussions in WWE about IShowSpeed being involved at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next month. At this time, it's not been confirmed whether the 21-year-old is being considered for a match or just an appearance, but he now joins the list of celebrities who will potentially be involved at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All." In addition to American artist Jelly Roll being featured on "WWE SmackDown" as of late to presumably set up a match at WrestleMania, former NFL Quarterback Tom Brady has been rumored to appear at the two-night event after criticizing WWE star Logan Paul and poking fun at the scripted nature of professional wrestling.

IShowSpeed has competed in one WWE match thus far, having been a surprise entrant in the 2025 Royal Rumble where he was famously speared by Bron Breakker before getting eliminated. IShowSpeed was also involved at WrestleMania 40, where he suffered an RKO at the hands of Randy Orton while dressed as a Prime Energy Mascot. Last October, the YouTube star was present at the WWE Performance Center to record an episode of "Speed Goes Pro" with Orton, which is a series where Speed tries to keep up with some of the best athletes in the world in their respective sports.

Across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch, IShowSpeed has amassed 149 million followers over the past 10 years.