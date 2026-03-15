Update On Jelly Roll's Potential WWE WrestleMania 42 Plans

Talks between WWE and Grammy Award winner Jelly Roll regarding a potential WWE WrestleMania 42 appearance are reportedly revving up.

Following his recent outings at TNA Wrestling, WWE's partner promotion, Jelly Roll returned to "WWE SmackDown" on Friday as a special guest for "Miz TV," which is hosted by former WWE Champion The Miz. What initially started as The Miz offering to mentor Jelly in the ring then escalated to verbal insults and "The A-Lister" getting blasted with a punch that was meant for Kit Wilson.

According to BodySlam+, WWE officials have discussed the possibility of Jelly competing in a tag team match at WrestleMania 42, specifically with Royce Keys (formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs) as his partner. Jelly and Keys would reportedly find common ground through the past "hardships" of their respective lives.

The outlet did not clarify who Jelly and Keys' grand stage opponents would be, though based on recent events, Kit Wilson and The Miz seem to be potential options. Next week, Wilson is slated to call out Jelly on "SmackDown," which will emanate from Raleigh, North Carolina.

During their interaction on the March 13 edition, Jelly claimed he was a fan of Wilson's, so much so that the singer even performed Wilson's signature dance. Wilson, however, interpreted that as a symbol of mockery. The Pretty Deadly member further asserted that Jelly was "toxic" and promoting an "unhealthy beauty standard." After Wilson then delivered a shove, Jelly fired back with a punch. Unfortunately for the Miz, Wilson's quick ducking resulted in Jelly's fist connecting with his face instead.

Jelly made his in-ring debut in a tag bout alongside Randy Orton at last year's WWE SummerSlam event. And despite coming up short, his efforts managed to impress to WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque.