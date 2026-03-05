Backstage News On Royce Keys' Absence From WWE Programming Since Royal Rumble Debut

Royce Keys, FKA Powerhouse Hobbs, has been absent from WWE television since making his debut at the Royal Rumble, but a recent update should reassure fans of the former AEW star.

As per "PWInsider Elite," WWE has held off on introducing him on "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" to help him get to grips with WWE production runs. The report claimed that every WWE star has to undergo this process before they make it on to WWE television. The AEW TNT Champion has reportedly been training at the WWE Performance Center, while he has also featured in WWE events in recent weeks, wrestling in dark matches on "SmackDown." As per reports, Keys has had three singles matches ahead of "SmackDown" shows over the last few weeks, against the likes of Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Nathan Frazer. His recent time off WWE programming has puzzled many, but it appears the company is positioning him carefully before introducing him to its audience.

Keys was a surprise entrant in the 2026 men's Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia, where he entered the match at #14 and lasted for just under 10 minutes before being eliminated by Bronson Reed. He had just one elimination in the match, eliminating former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Keys recently detailed his Royal Rumble debut, explaining the nerves he had prior to his WWE debut and how he was cooped up in his room ahead of his surprise appearance.