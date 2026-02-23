Dave Meltzer Wonders Why Royce Keys Has Yet To Debut On WWE TV

Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW, made his WWE debut last month at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, but hasn't been seen on television since the event. Outside of an appearance on "What's Your Story?" with Stephanie McMahon, there has been few references to Keys on WWE's weekly TV, and there's been no indication towards which brand he'll sign with, leading "Wrestling Observer Radio's" Dave Meltzer to question the company's decision making with the 41-year-old.

"I don't have a good reason. You know what? I'll ask tomorrow night after the show, see if I can find anything out on that, but I have pointed it out that it is kind of weird. You know, the Rumble was weeks ago now and after the Rumble he should have been on TV somewhere. He should have been on the next week and as far as like why not? I mean, I have theories but the reality is I don't know and it doesn't really make a lot of sense," he explained. "Why was he in the Rumble then? Because in the Rumble, instead of being this big spotlight debut in the Rumble, it was Oba Femi's night and he was just there."

Meltzer's co-host Garrett Gonzalez also provided his opinion on Keys' status, explaining that WWE is possibly choosing to keep him off TV while Oba Femi wins squash matches on a weekly basis, as the former AEW star would likely be booked similarly to build his character.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.