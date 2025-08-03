Triple H Thinks Jelly Roll 'Earned His Spot' At WWE SummerSlam

At WWE SummerSlam, country music star Jelly Roll and former WWE Champion Randy Orton fell short in their efforts to defeat Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Through it, Jelly still managed to gain the respect of both the WWE Universe and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"100% [he overdelivered]," Levesque said on the SummerSlam night one post-show. "I said this to him in the back when he was done, and he walked in the back and doc was checking him out, making sure he was okay. I walked up to him and said, 'The one thing that you did made everybody here proud. You earned your spot in our business.' You earned that. The biggest word I can say to tell him, and I will tell him again right now, and I don't say it to a lot of people unless it is earned, but my respect."

Amidst his in-ring debut, Jelly notably nailed Paul with an elbow drop, powerslam, and a chokeslam. McIntyre took a powerslam from Jelly as well, though he responded with a Claymore shortly after. In that moment, Orton then leveled McIntyre with an RKO before being launched into the steel ring post by Paul. With Orton neutralized, "The Maverick" finished off Jelly with a second Frog Splash for the tag team victory; the first sent Jelly Roll crashing through the announce table.

In the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, Jelly trained with the likes of Jacob Fatu, Kevin Owens, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Pre-SummerSlam footage later revealed that "WWE NXT" stars Myles Borne, Brooks Jensen, and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo also helped the musical artist at the WWE Performance Center alongside coaches Matt Bloom and Johnny Moss.