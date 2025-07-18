Jelly Roll Details Training Session In Front Of WWE Hall Of Fame Couple, Absent Star

The likes of Mr. T, Snooki, and Bad Bunny have been among the list of celebrity names who have stepped into the squared circle. The latest name to join them is singer Jelly Roll, who will be competing in his first match at WWE SummerSlam next month when he joins forces with Randy Orton to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Speaking with Pat McAfee on "The Pat McAfee Show", Jelly Roll shared insight into his training with WWE Performance Center coaches Matt Bloom and Johnny Moss by revealing Kevin Owens, Jacob Fatu, and WWE Hall Of Famers Undertaker and Michelle McCool have also helped him.

"Undertaker comes in with Michelle, his wife. They come in and they go 'Hey, we just want to watch for a minute. Just kind of chill. Is that cool?' I was like 'Yeah, for sure!' This is who he is as a human. The entire three hour session, him and his wife stood on those ropes and just gave me pointer after pointer. Kevin Owens, Jacob Fatu came in and wrestled with me the other day for like three or four hours. These dudes are pouring into me because they see that I'm trying to take it as seriously as I can."

Following a confrontation between Paul and Jelly Roll on "WWE SmackDown" this past Friday, Orton came to Jelly Roll's defense until McIntyre surprised Orton with a Claymore Kick. Orton threw out the SummerSlam challenge the following night at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, with all four men having met in a physical altercation after a singles match between Orton and McIntyre.

