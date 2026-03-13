WWE SmackDown Results 3/13 - The Irresistible Forces Defend The Women's Tag Team Championship & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 13, 2026, coming to you live from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona!
The Irresistible Forces' Nia Jax and Lash Legend will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on the February 27 episode of "SmackDown as they defend against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Flair and Bliss have been looking to regain the Women's Tag Team Championship since losing them to The Kabuki Warriors' Asuka and Kairi Sane on the November 10 episode of "Raw", defeating Women's United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James during last Friday's episode of "SmackDown" in a regular match to earn a shot at the title.
Cody Rhodes sent shockwaves through WWE when he dethroned Drew McIntyre as Undisputed WWE Champion in the main event of last Friday's show. With Randy Orton having won the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber to secure an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42, himself and Rhodes will be signing the contract for said match now that he has a new opponent.
Women's Champion Jade Cargill will be in action tonight as she collides with Michin in a non-title match. As Cargill prepares to put the Women's Championship on the line against the aforementioned Ripley at WrestleMania 42 and has put the "SmackDown" women's division on notice in recent time, Michin has been looking for retribution on Cargill for a number of weeks and warned her against underestimating her.
Tensions between MFT and The Wyatt Sicks have been on the rise since Solo Sikoa stole Uncle Howdy's signature lantern several weeks ago, with Sikoa and Tama Tonga later dethroning Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis as WWE Tag Team Champions. With the issues between the two stables showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, Howdy and Erick Rowan will be joining forces with one another to take on Sikoa and Tama.
Additionally, country singer Jelly Roll will be making his WWE return as The Miz hosts him on the latest edition of "MizTV" just one week after Danhausen decided that The Miz was to be his new mentor.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre last Friday.
Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore then greet audiences at home.
Drew McIntyre Calls Out Nick Aldis
We see Nick Aldis reviewing Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's WrestleMania 42 contract backstage, but he hears McIntyre at ringside calling him out as he vents his frustrations with Aldis being the reason he had to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in the first place. Aldis appears and reminds McIntyre that he landed a Glasgow Kiss on the referee, then says McIntyre is looking for someone to blame with the consequences of his actions. McIntyre calls Aldis a corporate stooge, and Aldis becomes frustrated. He reminds McIntyre that he screwed Rhodes out of Undisputed WWE Championship matches twice at WWE Royal Rumble and WWE Elimination Chamber, then says he now understands McIntyre did that given that Rhodes beat him.
McIntyre storms in the ring and gets in Aldis' face, then demands that Aldis make things right. Jacob Fatu's music hits and he makes his way out, telling McIntyre that he evened things between them last Friday to cost him the Undisputed WWE Championship. He says things aren't about McIntyre or Rhodes, then says McIntyre is blaming everyone but himself. He admits to costing McIntyre the Undisputed WWE Championship last Friday and asks McIntyre what he's going to do about it. McIntyre then says he's done with everything and quits WWE.
The Wyatt Sicks then make their way to the ring.
Back from the break, we head backstage where Trick Williams gets into a verbal confrontation with Jacob Fatu. Fatu storms off, prompting Nick Aldis to make a match between Williams and Fatu official for tonight. Williams clarifies that he didn't intend to face Fatu, but Aldis threatens to fire Williams if he doesn't compete in his match.
Back at ringside, MFT make their way out.
Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan (w/ The Wyatt Sicks) vs. Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga (w/ MFT)
Talla and Rowan begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Talla beats down Rowan, then tags out to Sikoa. Howdy tags in on his side, but Sikoa fires off right hands on Howdy in the corner. Talla sends Howdy crashing into the ring apron and announce desk face first, then sends him crashing into one of the barricades spine first.
During the commercial break, Talla sends Howdy crashing into the announce desk spine first and dumps him back in the ring. Sikoa levels Howdy with an uppercut and connects with Spinning Solo on him, then goes for a pin but Howdy kicks out. Howdy catches Sikoa with a back suplex when the commercial break ends, then tags in Rowan.
Rowan lands a DDT on Talla, but Howdy tags back in and sets up for Sister Abigail on Sikoa. Sikoa escapes and lands the Samoan Spike on Howdy, then goes for a pin but Rowan breaks the fall. Talla then lands a clothesline on Rowan on the outside as JC Mateo and Tonga Loa stare down Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy. All four men and Tama Tonga brawl on the outside, but Nikki Cross spots the lantern on the outside and takes it back from MFT. She runs around the ring with it and dangles it in front of Sikoa, opening the door for Howdy to land a Sister Abigail on Ikea for the win.
Winners: Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan
Cross leaves the lantern on the ring apron, allowing Tama Tonga to steal it back from The Wyatt Sicks.
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