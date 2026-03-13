WWE SmackDown Results 3/13 - The Irresistible Forces Defend The Women's Tag Team Championship & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 13, 2026, coming to you live from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona!

The Irresistible Forces' Nia Jax and Lash Legend will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on the February 27 episode of "SmackDown as they defend against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Flair and Bliss have been looking to regain the Women's Tag Team Championship since losing them to The Kabuki Warriors' Asuka and Kairi Sane on the November 10 episode of "Raw", defeating Women's United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James during last Friday's episode of "SmackDown" in a regular match to earn a shot at the title.

Cody Rhodes sent shockwaves through WWE when he dethroned Drew McIntyre as Undisputed WWE Champion in the main event of last Friday's show. With Randy Orton having won the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber to secure an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42, himself and Rhodes will be signing the contract for said match now that he has a new opponent.

Women's Champion Jade Cargill will be in action tonight as she collides with Michin in a non-title match. As Cargill prepares to put the Women's Championship on the line against the aforementioned Ripley at WrestleMania 42 and has put the "SmackDown" women's division on notice in recent time, Michin has been looking for retribution on Cargill for a number of weeks and warned her against underestimating her.

Tensions between MFT and The Wyatt Sicks have been on the rise since Solo Sikoa stole Uncle Howdy's signature lantern several weeks ago, with Sikoa and Tama Tonga later dethroning Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis as WWE Tag Team Champions. With the issues between the two stables showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, Howdy and Erick Rowan will be joining forces with one another to take on Sikoa and Tama.

Additionally, country singer Jelly Roll will be making his WWE return as The Miz hosts him on the latest edition of "MizTV" just one week after Danhausen decided that The Miz was to be his new mentor.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre last Friday.

Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore then greet audiences at home.