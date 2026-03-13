Backstage Report On Jelly Roll's Possible Involvement At WWE WrestleMania 42

Grammy Award winner Jelly Roll has so far competed in one pro wrestling match, when he teamed up with Randy Orton to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul on the first night of last year's WWE SummerSlam. Jelly Roll impressed Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and it may only be a matter of time until he returns to the ring.

As advertised by WWE themselves, Jelly Roll is set to appear during tonight's "SmackDown." However, a report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select states that there have been talks between Jelly Roll and WWE for a WrestleMania appearance. That means his presence on "SmackDown" could be setting up further involvement on the "Grandest Stage of Them All."

In the past, Jelly Roll has expressed the desire to not only wrestle again but even stick around for an extended run with the promotion. He noted that he understands why Bad Bunny felt the need to return to wrestling after his first match, insisting that he'd be up to perform every Friday for his proposed run with WWE.

Jelly Roll's foray into pro wrestling was a catalyst for his extreme weight loss journey over the last several years. During a clip on "WWE Unreal," the artist revealed that his nickname came from his size, and that his mother used to call him Jelly Roll in an endearing way. However, seeing his SummerSlam 2024 segment on television gave him a jolt of reality regarding his physique, kickstarting a 160 lb. weight loss journey.