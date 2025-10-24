Jelly Roll Teases 'One More Match' In WWE, Or Maybe More

This past August, at WWE SummerSlam 2025, recording artist Jelly Roll took part in a tag match, teaming with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Jelly Roll revealed that he'd love to return to WWE if the company will have him.

"I want to run it back. I want to do one more," Jelly Roll said. "I know why Bad Bunny had to do Backlash now, because I know he walked out of that ring that night [at WWE WrestleMania 37] knowing how much more he could give."

Jelly Roll was then asked if he would prefer to wrestle in a singles match or a tag, and he stated that he wasn't sure yet. If it were totally up to him, he'd like to return on a regular basis for a full run in the company rather than another one-off match.

"I'd like to wrestle every Friday, you know what I mean?" Jelly Roll continued. "I'd like to get involved for a 6 to 9-month run."

Jelly Roll and Orton fell short against McIntyre and Paul, with reports later emerging that Jelly Roll pushed for himself to take the pin, as that's what made the most sense. Prior to his SummerSlam match, Jelly Roll made a series of appearances on WWE TV and became progressively more involved physically. He reportedly underwent extensive training ahead of his match, along with losing a great deal of weight. The musician was then seen in attendance at WWE Clash in Paris just a few weeks after his in-ring debut.