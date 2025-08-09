Report Confirms Jelly Roll Pitched Losing At WWE SummerSlam, Was Initially Set To Win

It was a standing ovation moment for CMT Music Awards recipient, Jelly Roll, who got to fulfill a lifelong dream most celebrity fans of pro wrestling have, and that is to compete in front of 53,161 live fans, and on one of the biggest/historical cards in WWE, SummerSlam. He, along with 14-time World Champion and future Hall of Famer, Randy Orton, joined forces and squared off with former WWE United States Champion and social media megastar, Logan Paul, and former Undisputed and WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Drew McIntyre. Although he did not win his debut match at "The Biggest Party of Summer," Roll proved what a true fit he was to compete within the squared circle.

Following his in-ring match, in a recent appearance on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with the now two-time Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, Roll revealed to the "American Nightmare" that he pitched to lose his tag team match, which gained him a lot of respect among those in the back, according to Fightful Select. Originally, the plan was for Roll to win his first-ever contest with Orton, but it was Roll who wanted it the other way around.

A lifelong fan of the sport, the country artist started making appearances on WWE programming at last year's SummerSlam, where he performed "God Bless America" and his chart-topping hit and theme song for that event, "Liar." Afterwards, the star gave the fans a taste of his in-ring capabilities by hitting a chokeslam followed by back-to-back ruthless chair shots to Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. He returned to the promotion on "WWE SmackDown" in July, where he was interrupted during his musical performance by Paul, which set in motion their rivalry that concluded on August 2. His mark on the industry isn't over yet as there have been talks that the musician may polish up "The Viper's" "Voices" theme song. That remains to be confirmed.