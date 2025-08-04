Report: Jelly Roll Could Potentially Cover Theme Song For Top WWE Star

After weeks of anticipation, Jelly Roll wrestled his first ever match at WWE SummerSlam Night One, and it didn't quite go as he and Randy Orton would've liked, as the duo fell to Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. But despite the loss, the recording artist and former WWE Champion formed a close bond on the road to SummerSlam, so much so that it appears they will still be connected even though the big event is now over.

Fightful Select reports that, during the march to SummerSlam, Jelly Roll approached Orton about doing an official cover of Orton's theme song "Voices," with Orton responding positively to the suggestion. This comes on the heels of Jelly Roll covering the song on several occasions to introduce Orton during the SummerSlam build. While the cover hasn't been confirmed, many within WWE expect Orton to push for it to happen.

After using the song "Burn My Light" following his defection from Evolution, and even briefly using "This Fire Burns" by Killswitch Engage before the song was given to CM Punk, Orton began using "Voices," performed by the band Rev Theory, in late 2008, with the song growing to become one of WWE's most iconic themes over the years. Orton has become so associated with it that, when approached by WWE in 2023 regarding a potential new theme, he quickly rejected the idea.

Whether the Jelly Roll version of "Voices" will eventually become Orton's new theme is anyone's guess. For now, Orton will likely have to go it alone with SummerSlam done and dusted, and it remains to be seen whether he pursues revenge against Paul and McIntyre, or sets his sights back on the Undisputed WWE Championship, held by long-time friend and former protege Cody Rhodes.