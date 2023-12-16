WWE Reportedly Considered Changing Randy Orton's Theme Song Following Recent Return

Randy Orton's now-iconic theme song about hearing voices in his head was reportedly almost changed before his appearance on a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown." According to Fightful Select, a number of WWE sources said that a change to Orton's "Voices" theme song, which he has been using since 2008, was being considered prior to the December 8 episode. Orton and WWE management reportedly talked over a change that was shot down.

The change was not the new version of the song, recorded by Rev Theory, but "had no music off the top" as well as limited lyrics. Fightful was told that WWE deemed it important that Orton had his original theme song for his first few appearances back from injury "for the purpose of familiarity," but considered changing it upon his signing with the blue brand.

Orton returned to the ring at Survivor Series: War Games, leading his team to victory after being out of action following back surgery. Orton had been out of the ring since May 2022 and was reportedly told by doctors to never wrestle again. Since signing with "SmackDown" upon his return, Orton teamed with LA Knight in a victory against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, and defeated Jimmy in singles action during Friday's episode of the show.