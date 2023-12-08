WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 12/8 - CM Punk Appears, United States Title Tournament Begins

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on December 8, 2023, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island!

CM Punk made his highly anticipated return to "WWE Raw" on November 27, and he will be doing the same on tonight's Tribute to the Troops special as he appears on "SmackDown" for the first time since his comeback to WWE in the closing moments of Survivor Series. General manager Nick Aldis will surely be keeping a close eye on what Punk has to say, as "The Second City Saint" will be deciding which brand he wants to sign with this coming Monday.

The United States Championship Tournament kicks off tonight, with Santos Escobar facing rival Dragon Lee while Bobby Lashley collides with Karrion Kross in two first round matches. Reigning title holder Logan Paul announced the tournament last week following a conversion with the aforementioned Aldis, with a mystery competitor from "WWE NXT", Kevin Owens, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory also set to participate.

Last week's edition of "SmackDown" ended with a huge signing, as Randy Orton chose to sign an exclusive deal with the blue brand. However, before he did so, he was confronted by The Bloodline with Paul Heyman capturing his attention to allow for Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to blindside him with an attack. Orton found some backup in LA Knight, and tonight, the two men will team for the first time ever as they square off against Sikoa and Jimmy.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka have had no shortage of issues with one another over the past few weeks, dating back to the November 10 episode of "SmackDown" when the latter turned her back on the former and Bianca Belair to become a member of Damage CTRL. While Flair and Asuka have met a handful of times in tag team matches since, the two will be going one-on-one for the first time in televised action since August 11.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes has something on his mind to share as he makes his first "SmackDown" appearance in a while. Women's Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair are also advertised to be in town per WWE's event page.