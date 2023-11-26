Randy Orton Returns At WWE Survivor Series, Leads WarGames Team To Victory

Randy Orton has officially returned to WWE, assisting an all-star babyface lineup defeat The Judgment Day in an entertaining WarGames main event at Saturday night's Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago, Illinois.

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins kicked off the bout for their respective teams, renewing their multi-match world title rivalry from earlier in the year, as the Chicago crowd continued to chant in blind faith for their hometown hero, CM Punk. The heels would gain the ascendancy briefly when JD McDonaugh entered the fray, before a flurry of offense from Jey Uso set the crowd alight with "YEET" chants and evened the scores with a steel chair.

Damian Priest and Sami Zayn would make their presence felt as the ring began to fill up with competitors and foreign objects, but it would be Drew McIntyre that got the biggest chance to shine, cleaning house and bringing months of pent-up frustration to the fold by relentlessly targeting Uso. Cody Rhodes got his own opportunity to shine in the match his late father made famous, before the Chi-Town audience booed Dominik Mysterio as he gave the heels one final numbers advantage.

But after much anticipation, Orton would make his triumphant return to WWE, coming out to a thunderous ovation and stopping an attempted Money In The Bank cash-in from Rhea Ripley and Priest on a floored Rollins, before hitting some of his signature moves on the heel crew as the WarGames officially kicked off. Mysterio would be the first RKO recipient of the night, before McDonaugh was tossed off the top of the cage into another of Orton's iconic finishers.

With the heels down and out, The American Nightmare would nail a Cross Rhodes on Priest for a three-count to secure the victory for his side.