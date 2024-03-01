Randy Orton Discusses His Entrance Theme & Those Of Fellow WWE Stars

Randy Orton has had two of the most recognizable themes in WWE, with his second theme "Burn In My Light" and current theme "Voices" being two of the most praised by fans. Speaking with "WrestleRant," Orton commented on his current entrance theme, and named some of his favorite WWE theme songs. While Orton praised Rev Theory — the band that performs "Voices — he explained he never "loved-loved-loved" it but named a few other WWE themes that get him going. "New Day's music or like AJ Styles comes along with his music — I'm just singing along, you know — Samoa Joe, when he was with us. Roman's. Judgment Day music. Like, some music that gets me going."

Following this, he revealed that the music he personally listens to wouldn't fit his character in WWE, but confirmed that he was working on a new theme for his return at Survivor Series last year. "We, actually, were working throughout the summer with a new song. It kind of kept evolving and evolving and when we kind of had something, some WWE brass would listen to it and they'd go 'Ah, that kind of sounds like Roman's here, so take that out.'"

However, Orton said that they ended up scrapping the plans for the new theme, and that the only thing he ended up changing was the logo on his trunks. "I think the only change I had was instead of 'Orton' on the back of my gear it says 'RKO.'" While he didn't make any major changes, Orton claimed that he will ultimately have his theme changed someday down the line. "As far as the music goes, I would love — before it's all said and done — to have some music that gives me goosebumps."

