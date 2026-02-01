Jelly Roll Opens Up About Losing Weight Before WWE Match

Rapper and musician Jelly Roll made his pro wrestling debut at WWE SummerSlam 2025 alongside Randy Orton, with the pair taking on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. For the match, Jelly Roll was already noticeably slimmer compared to previous appearances and, to date, has come down 160 lbs. since his heaviest in 2020.

In a segment during the latest "WWE Unreal" season, Jelly Roll opened up about his lifelong weight loss struggle. "I was a chunky kid, as you could imagine, like a super fat kid and I loved donuts, and instead of calling me 'Jelly Donut' [my mother] called me 'Little Jelly Roll,' and it just stuck," he said, joking that if his mom called him "Slim Jim" instead, he might be sporting a six pack.

Jelly Roll then claimed that he used to watch celebrities come up in the industry and appear on WWE, making him wonder if he'd ever become famous enough to have the honor to do the same. "It was Monday night 'Raw' in Nashville, 2023. And Randy Orton's there, and it was super, super cool and that was the first time I was like, 'Dude, I'm famous enough, they let me get involved!' So it was really cool," he recalled about his segment where he got physically involved with Dominik Mysterio.