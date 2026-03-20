Tom Brady Says Nobody In 'Cute And Scripted' WWE Could Sack Him, Wrestlers Respond

Over the past few months, Tom Brady has not shied away from taking jabs at the wrestling industry, having viewed it as inferior to other sports, including his former profession, American football. However, on Thursday, Brady took things to a new level during an interview with "Sports Illustrated" by poking fun at the scripted nature of the business.

"All their stuff is so cute and scripted and they know what's going on. In a football game you don't know it. So they wouldn't even get me. Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they'd punch those guys right in the throat and they'd be probably crying and there's no fake B.S we do in American football. So for those guys, it'd be a whole different story."

Many within WWE responded to Brady's comments on social media, including two of the company's most successful women's stars, Charlotte Flair and The Bella Twins.

A lot of words to say "if I had five guys to protect me, I might be ok" 🫶🏻 https://t.co/g0jvEkDgtW — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 19, 2026

I bet I can sack you 😉 https://t.co/v0Bqj1fYtC — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) March 19, 2026

Danhausen, who just signed with WWE last month and made his debut at the Elimination Chamber, also took to X to comment on Brady's remarks.

It would only take one @WWE superstar to CURSE Tim Bordy https://t.co/RQ6picQM3u — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 19, 2026

Despite Brady being negative towards professional wrestling, it was reported earlier this month that the former NFL Quaterback has been in talks with WWE about appearing at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this coming April. Brady and his former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski specifically ridiculed WWE star Logan Paul three weeks ago, calling him just an entertainer and a "b***h, leading there to be speculation that both men would step inside the ropes at WrestleMania. That said, it's also been reported that Brady will likely make an appearance, but not wrestle at the event.